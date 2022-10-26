UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Receives Republic Day Greetings From Biden

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden has praised the spirit of extended strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States in a telegram with greetings sent to his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Kazakhstan's Republic Day.

As quoted in a press release on the Kazakh president's website, Biden acknowledged in his letter the Kazakh government's contribution to ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in Central Asia for three decades. Biden also lauded bilateral cooperation on security, energy and economic issues, saying that its extent reflects the desire of both countries to invest in the future of bilateral relationship and achieve common goals.

The Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic declared its sovereignty from the Soviet Union on October 25, 1990. The country became completely independent on December 16, 1991 as the Soviet Union collapsed.

