Kazakh President Refuses To Comment On Russia's Planned Referendums In Eastern Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 03:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in response to a Sputnik correspondent's question on Russia's planned referendums in Eastern Ukraine has declined to comment.

When asked his opinion on the decision, Tokayev said, "I don't think anything."

Tokayev also said that he does not have any contacts planned with the Russian delegation as he is leaving for Kazakhstan today.

Earlier in the day, the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson said that they would stage referendums on joining Russia from September 23-27.

The DPR and LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the two breakaway republics.

