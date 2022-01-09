UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Replaces 2 Deputy Heads Of National Security Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 10:40 PM

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN January 9 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev replaced two deputy heads of the country's National Security Committee, according to the presidential decree published by his press service on Sunday.

Deputy chairmen of the country's security committee, Marat Osipov and Daulet Ergozhin, were relieved from their duties. Bakytbek Koszhanov and Askar Amerkhanov were appointed new deputy heads by the presidential decree.

Karim Masimov, the former chief of the National Security Committee, was previously taken into custody on treason charges. The committee said that a pre-trial investigation was opened into Masimov and unnamed others on Thursday after Kazakhstan was hit by violent protests.

