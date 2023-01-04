Kazakh President Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints New Deputy Prime Minister

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on Wednesday replacing a number of ministers and appointing the head of prime minister's office, Galymzhan Koishybayev, to the simultaneous post of the country's deputy prime minister.

"To appoint Koishybayev Galymzhan Telmanovich as Deputy Prime Minister - Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the decree read.

Koishybayev has headed the prime minister's office since March 2019.

In addition, Tokayev signed decrees on the appointment of new ministers of industry and infrastructure development, education, culture and sports, as well as ecology and natural resources, according to his press office.

"To appoint Karabayev Marat Karimzhanovich as Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan," another document read.

Karabayev served as deputy industry minister since July 2021. As a minister, he replaced Kairbek Uskenbayev.

In late December, the Kazakh leader announced his plans to replace several ministers, saying the cabinet should become more efficient.

On January 2, Tokayev signed a document on transforming the prime minister's office into a government apparatus tasked with coordinating the activities of central and local executive bodies, as well as providing organizational, legal, material and technical support for the government's activities.