Kazakh President Says Almaty Faced 6 Waves Of Attacks, Militants Spoke Foreign Languages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Kazakh President Says Almaty Faced 6 Waves of Attacks, Militants Spoke Foreign Languages

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claimed on Friday that among those who had launched several attacks on Almaty over the past few days were militants that did not speak the Kazakh language.

Tokayev noted that the assailants, whom he called terrorists and bandits, were well-trained and well-organized, and likely received orders from a special center.

"Some of them were speaking non-Kazakh languages. There were at least six waves of attacks of terrorists at Almaty, total amount of them 20 thousand," the president wrote in English on Twitter.

He also accused the militants of beating and killing police officers and soldiers, setting fire to administrative buildings, looting private premises and shops, killing regular citizens, and raping young women.

"In my basic view: no talks with the terrorists, we must kill them," he wrote.

