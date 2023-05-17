Kazakh President Says Astana, Beijing Can Increase Trade to $40Bln by 2030

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023

Astana and Beijing can increase bilateral trade to $40 billion by 2030 and expand the variety of goods, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Astana and Beijing can increase bilateral trade to $40 billion by 2030 and expand the variety of goods, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

"I assume, we can achieve the target of $35 billion of trade volume at such a pace in the near future. Therefore, I propose to set a new target of $40 billion by 2030," he said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, according to a statement from Kazakh president's office.

Tokayev also noted that China is one of the key Kazakh trade partners. In 2022, Kazakhstan-China trade grew to over $31 billion, a 30-year high, he said.

Additionally, the Kazakh president said that the countries could expand the range trading items.

"Kazakhstan is interested in expanding agricultural exports to China. Over the last year alone, the mutual trade in agricultural goods reached over $780 million. Kazakhstan is ready to supply legumes, high-quality environmentally friendly chilled beef, lamb," Tokayev said.

The Xi-Tokayev meeting took place in the Chinese city of Xi'An, the capital of Shaanxi Province. Later this week, Tokayev is also expected to take part in the China-Central Asia summit during his visit, which will last through May 19, his office said.

