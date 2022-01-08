Kazakh President Says Fight Against Terrorist Hotspots Continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday that hotspots of terrorist activity in the country persisted despite the recent improvements.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Vladimir Putin that the situation in the country was stabilizing.

But he underscored that hotspots of terrorist attacks remained. The fight against terrorism will continue with urgency," the Kazakh presidency said.

The Kremlin said after the talks that Tokayev suggested holding a video summit of the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organization on the security breakdown in Kazakhstan. His office said that a date would be agreed on through diplomatic channels.