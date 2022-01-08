UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Says Fight Against Terrorist Hotspots Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Kazakh President Says Fight Against Terrorist Hotspots Continues

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday that hotspots of terrorist activity in the country persisted despite the recent improvements.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Vladimir Putin that the situation in the country was stabilizing.

But he underscored that hotspots of terrorist attacks remained. The fight against terrorism will continue with urgency," the Kazakh presidency said.

The Kremlin said after the talks that Tokayev suggested holding a video summit of the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organization on the security breakdown in Kazakhstan. His office said that a date would be agreed on through diplomatic channels.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan January

Recent Stories

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

23 minutes ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

30 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

28 minutes ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

29 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

32 minutes ago
 Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocat ..

Bahria University Lahore campus holds 2nd convocation

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.