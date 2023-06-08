UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Says Foundations Of UN-Based World Order 'Eroding'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Kazakh President Says Foundations of UN-Based World Order 'Eroding'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday that the foundations of the world order that have existed since the creation of the United Nations are eroding, and that a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council is needed to address these challenges.

"We are witnessing the process of eroding of very foundation of the world order that has been built since the creation of the United Nations. The UN remains to be the only universal global organization which unites all together. Meanwhile, we will not succeed in tackling these challenges in absence of a comprehensive reform of the Security Council. The voices of middle Powers in the Council need to be amplified and clearly heard," Tokayev said at a plenary session of the Astana International Forum.

He added that the forum "explicitly promoted greater engagement" at a time of "unprecedented geopolitical tension."

"For it to survive, the global system must work for everyone, promoting peace and prosperity for the many rather than for the few," Tokayev noted.

The president added that recent crises, ranging from COVID-19 to armed conflicts, threaten the fragile international ecosystem, but the causes of this instability are deeply rooted in the past.

"We are also witnessing the return of earlier divisive 'bloc' mentalities unseen for 30 years. The forces of division are not purely geopolitical. They are also motivated by economic undercurrents. Economic policy itself is openly weaponized," Tokayev added.

The Kazakh leader said that this confrontation includes sanctions and trade wars, targeted debt policies, restricting access to or isolating sources of financing, and controlling investment.

Expanding the membership of the UN Security Council, which currently has five permanent and 10 non-permanent seats, has been on the agenda of stalled UN reform for decades, with no tangible progress.

The Astana International Forum is a new platform for dialogue launched by Kazakhstan to unite efforts to address key global challenges. The forum is taking place from June 8-9.

Related Topics

World United Nations Astana Progress Kazakhstan June All From

Recent Stories

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multi ..

PTI chief appears before IHC to seek bail in multiple cases

22 minutes ago
 Aldar launches second building at The Source

Aldar launches second building at The Source

2 hours ago
 FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for ..

FCCU unveils cutting-edge Forman Media Centre for media education

2 hours ago
 YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

YMCA celebrates 179th Foundation Day

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija ..

Punjab govt approves US consular access to Khadija Shah in jail

3 hours ago
 Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as ..

Former PTI members rally behind Jahangir Tareen as their new leader

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.