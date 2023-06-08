Kazakh President Says Foundations of UN-Based World Order 'Eroding'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday that the foundations of the world order that have existed since the creation of the United Nations are eroding, and that a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council is needed to address these challenges.

"We are witnessing the process of eroding of very foundation of the world order that has been built since the creation of the United Nations. The UN remains to be the only universal global organization which unites all together. Meanwhile, we will not succeed in tackling these challenges in absence of a comprehensive reform of the Security Council. The voices of middle Powers in the Council need to be amplified and clearly heard," Tokayev said at a plenary session of the Astana International Forum.

He added that the forum "explicitly promoted greater engagement" at a time of "unprecedented geopolitical tension."

"For it to survive, the global system must work for everyone, promoting peace and prosperity for the many rather than for the few," Tokayev noted.

The president added that recent crises, ranging from COVID-19 to armed conflicts, threaten the fragile international ecosystem, but the causes of this instability are deeply rooted in the past.

"We are also witnessing the return of earlier divisive 'bloc' mentalities unseen for 30 years. The forces of division are not purely geopolitical. They are also motivated by economic undercurrents. Economic policy itself is openly weaponized," Tokayev added.

The Kazakh leader said that this confrontation includes sanctions and trade wars, targeted debt policies, restricting access to or isolating sources of financing, and controlling investment.

Expanding the membership of the UN Security Council, which currently has five permanent and 10 non-permanent seats, has been on the agenda of stalled UN reform for decades, with no tangible progress.

The Astana International Forum is a new platform for dialogue launched by Kazakhstan to unite efforts to address key global challenges. The forum is taking place from June 8-9.