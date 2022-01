(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday that he gave the order to security forces to open deadly fire at will and without warning.

"I gave the order to law enforcement agencies and the army to open fire to kill without warning," Tokayev said in a televised address to the nation.