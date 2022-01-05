NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 5 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government is especially to blame for allowing a protest situation in Kazakhstan.

As reported on the website of the presidential administration, on Wednesday morning Tokayev held a meeting on the socio-economic situation in the country.

"The president said Prime Minister Askar Mamin submitted his resignation. It was accepted by the head of state... Speaking about the difficult socio-political and socio-economic situation in the country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the government was especially to blame for allowing a protest situation in connection with the rise in prices for liquefied gas," the statement said.