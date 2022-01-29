UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Says Plans To Visit Moscow In Mid-February

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Kazakh President Says Plans to Visit Moscow in Mid-February

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday that he intends to visit Russia in mid-February to sign documents on cooperation between the two countries

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday that he intends to visit Russia in mid-February to sign documents on cooperation between the two countries.

"Most likely, in mid-February, at the invitation of the President of Russia, I will be in Moscow for a visit.

We will sign important agreements that are related to long-term cooperation between our countries," Tokayev said in an interview with the Khabar 24 broadcaster.

