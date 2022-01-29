UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Says Will Serve No More Than 2 Terms As Provided By Constitution

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Kazakh President Says Will Serve No More Than 2 Terms as Provided by Constitution

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday that he will not stay at the helm for more than two terms as stipulated by the country's constitution

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday that he will not stay at the helm for more than two terms as stipulated by the country's constitution.

"I do not know how long I will be the president of Kazakhstan, but I absolutely know for sure that, in accordance with the constitution, no more than two terms.

That is, there will be no rewriting the laws, let alone the constitution," he said in an interview with Khabar 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Appealed t ..

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Appealed to Hague Tribunal

1 minute ago
 Blind murder case solved, notorious criminal held

Blind murder case solved, notorious criminal held

1 minute ago
 Man arrested, 100 bottles of liquor recovered

Man arrested, 100 bottles of liquor recovered

3 minutes ago
 PHA in process of renovating green belts, squares

PHA in process of renovating green belts, squares

3 minutes ago
 122 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalaba ..

122 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Families of miners killed in 2010 compensated; com ..

Families of miners killed in 2010 compensated; compensation of land-slide affect ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>