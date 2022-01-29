Kazakh President Says Will Serve No More Than 2 Terms as Provided by Constitution

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday that he will not stay at the helm for more than two terms as stipulated by the country's constitution

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday that he will not stay at the helm for more than two terms as stipulated by the country's constitution.

"I do not know how long I will be the president of Kazakhstan, but I absolutely know for sure that, in accordance with the constitution, no more than two terms.

That is, there will be no rewriting the laws, let alone the constitution," he said in an interview with Khabar 24 broadcaster.