UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh President Seeks To Boost Number Of Country's Forces In UN Peacekeeping Missions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:06 AM

Kazakh President Seeks to Boost Number of Country's Forces in UN Peacekeeping Missions

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the defense ministry with developing a roadmap to scale up the Kazakh forces' participation in UN peacekeeping operations, the press service of the Kazakh leader said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the defense ministry with developing a roadmap to scale up the Kazakh forces' participation in UN peacekeeping operations, the press service of the Kazakh leader said on Thursday.

"Tokayev pointed out the importance of constant enhancement of the army's combat experience, noting the high readiness of the Kazakh military personnel for peacekeeping activities recalling this year's trainings. The president tasked the Defense Ministry and interested bodies with developing a roadmap to scale up the Kazakh Forces' participation in UN peacekeeping operations until August 1, 2021," the statement said.

Tokayev noted the contribution of the military doctors who helped the Lebanese people eliminate the consequences of the explosion in the port of Beirut.

He also expressed gratitude to all military personnel for fighting the coronavirus disease.

Kazakhstan has been constantly involved as the peace broker since it gained independence in 1991. The country sent its troops to aid UN-led peacekeeping missions in Western Sahara and Cote d'Ivoire. In 2003, Kazakhstan sent over 290 peacekeepers to Iraq and its KAZBAT (Kazakh Peacekeeping Battalion) liquidated about 5 million pieces of explosive ordnance. On October 29, 2018, Kazakh troops, including women, were deployed in Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force, alongside Indian peacekeepers.

Related Topics

India Army United Nations Iraq Beirut Independence Kazakhstan Lebanon August October November Women 2018 All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

38 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 2 pct to A ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan Cabinet approves recruitment of 2000 t ..

1 minute ago

Colombian President Duque Says Bogota's Relations ..

1 minute ago

One Killed, 5 Injured as Fire Hits Oil Plant on Ir ..

1 minute ago

Perpetrator of 1977 Atocha Attack in Madrid Releas ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.