(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the defense ministry with developing a roadmap to scale up the Kazakh forces' participation in UN peacekeeping operations, the press service of the Kazakh leader said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the defense ministry with developing a roadmap to scale up the Kazakh forces' participation in UN peacekeeping operations, the press service of the Kazakh leader said on Thursday.

"Tokayev pointed out the importance of constant enhancement of the army's combat experience, noting the high readiness of the Kazakh military personnel for peacekeeping activities recalling this year's trainings. The president tasked the Defense Ministry and interested bodies with developing a roadmap to scale up the Kazakh Forces' participation in UN peacekeeping operations until August 1, 2021," the statement said.

Tokayev noted the contribution of the military doctors who helped the Lebanese people eliminate the consequences of the explosion in the port of Beirut.

He also expressed gratitude to all military personnel for fighting the coronavirus disease.

Kazakhstan has been constantly involved as the peace broker since it gained independence in 1991. The country sent its troops to aid UN-led peacekeeping missions in Western Sahara and Cote d'Ivoire. In 2003, Kazakhstan sent over 290 peacekeepers to Iraq and its KAZBAT (Kazakh Peacekeeping Battalion) liquidated about 5 million pieces of explosive ordnance. On October 29, 2018, Kazakh troops, including women, were deployed in Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force, alongside Indian peacekeepers.