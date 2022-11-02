UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Signs Law On Amnesty For Participants Of January Riots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Kazakh President Signs Law on Amnesty for Participants of January Riots

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an amnesty law covering participants in the January riots over gas price increases, the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

"The head of state signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On amnesty'," the press service said.

On September 1, Tokayev announced his decision to implement a one-time amnesty for the participants in the protests. However, the main defendants and those accused of treason and attempts to overthrow the government will not be amnestied, Tokayev said.

In total, around 1,500 people may be released under the law, according to the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office.

The Kazakh parliament adopted the law on amnesty on October 27.

In January, mass protests swept across Kazakhstan after a twofold increase in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell discontent and promises to bring prices down, the protests turned violent and descended into deadly clashes with the police in several regions. According to the general prosecutor's office, 4,578 people were injured and 238 people, including 19 security officials, were killed.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Parliament Price Kazakhstan January May September October Gas Government

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selli ..

Janhvi Kapoor under fire on social media for selling popcorn

10 minutes ago
 Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial ..

Gang-rape case: Suspects sent to jail on judicial remand

41 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of matc ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman ruled out of match against South Africa

2 hours ago
 ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India reach semi-final after beating Bangladesh by five runs ..

3 hours ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.