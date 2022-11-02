Kazakh President Signs Law on Amnesty for Participants of January Riots

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed an amnesty law covering participants in the January riots over gas price increases, the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

"The head of state signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On amnesty'," the press service said.

On September 1, Tokayev announced his decision to implement a one-time amnesty for the participants in the protests. However, the main defendants and those accused of treason and attempts to overthrow the government will not be amnestied, Tokayev said.

In total, around 1,500 people may be released under the law, according to the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office.

The Kazakh parliament adopted the law on amnesty on October 27.

In January, mass protests swept across Kazakhstan after a twofold increase in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell discontent and promises to bring prices down, the protests turned violent and descended into deadly clashes with the police in several regions. According to the general prosecutor's office, 4,578 people were injured and 238 people, including 19 security officials, were killed.