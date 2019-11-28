Kazakh President Signs Law Punishing Minors' Involvement in Unauthorized Rallies

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law that introduces administrative punishment for involving minors in unauthorized rallies, the presidential press service said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a law that introduces administrative punishment for involving minors in unauthorized rallies, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

"The head of the country signed the law of the Kazakh Republic on 'The Introduction of modifications and annexes into some regulatory acts of Kazakhstan on civil service and corruption control,'" the press service said.

The bill on civil service and corruption control was approved by the country's lawmakers from the lower house of the Kazakh parliament and sent to the upper house, where the lawmakers amended it. In particular, they included a fine of about $650 or an administrative arrest for up to 10 days for involving minors in public gatherings, rallies and demonstrations and other forms of expressing public interests or unsanctioned protests.

According to the presidential press service, minors' participation in unauthorized rallies harms their sustainable physical and mental development.

In late September, about 100 people were detained during unsanctioned anti-government rallies in a number of Kazakh cities. The rallies were organized by Kazakhstan's Democratic Choice organization, viewed as an extremist movement by Nur-Sultan. Footage showing a woman with her children participating in the rallies and claiming that the police had detained one of her daughters was widely spread across the country. It triggered a negative public reaction, as some people thought that the detained child was a minor. The police later refuted this information, saying that the person was 19 years old.