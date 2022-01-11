ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested on Tuesday the candidacy of former First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who is currently the acting prime minister, to the post of the government head.

"I propose the candidacy of Alikhan Smailov for the post of prime minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Tokayev told lawmakers.