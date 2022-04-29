Kazakh President Suggests Holding Referendum on Amending Constitution

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested on Friday holding a referendum on the issue of amending the country's basic law to modernize and democratizing its political system.

"When these reforms were proposed, we thought that the draft amendments to the constitution would be considered by the parliament.

This is one of the procedures established by the current legislation. However, the upcoming large-scale and significant changes will have a significant impact on the future of the country. Therefore, I propose to hold a republican referendum on amendments to the constitution," Tokayev told a meeting of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan.