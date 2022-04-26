UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Supports Merger Of Adal Party With Ruling Amanat Party

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Kazakh President Supports Merger of Adal Party With Ruling Amanat Party

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday supported the idea of the Adal party joining the Kazakh ruling Amanat party to form a stronger political entity

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday supported the idea of the Adal party joining the Kazakh ruling Amanat party to form a stronger political entity.

"We see that in general the party field is beginning to move. A striking indicator of the changes that have begun is the initiative of the Adal party to unite with the Amanat party. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to the leaders and members of the Adal party ... I consider it right to support this initiative of the Adal party and to unite," Tokayev said during the XXIII extraordinary congress of Amanat.

The delegates of the extraordinary congress considered the issue of Adal joining the ruling party and voted in favor of this decision, according to announcement broadcast to journalists by Kazmediacenter tv and radio.

The Adal party announced its intention to join Amanat on March 16. The party expressed confidence that after unification with the ruling power, its own initiatives "will receive a new impetus and will be implemented to the benefit of ordinary citizens throughout the country."

In the parliamentary elections held in January last year, the Nur Otan party (formerly Amanat) won 71.09% of the votes, as well as the majority of seats in the legislature, while the Adal party did not enter parliament with 3.57% of the votes.

More Stories From World

