Kazakh President Thanks Russia, China for Cooperation in Fight Against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) SULTAN, November 10 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is grateful to Russia and China for cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday during a videoconference of the Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

"Mutual humanitarian assistance and the deployment of epidemiologists have contributed to the stabilization of the situation in our countries. Kazakhstan expresses gratitude to the respective countries, including Russia and China, for active and productive cooperation on this global issue," Tokayev said.

The president stressed that "there will be a long-lasting struggle against the pandemic, its impact on the health of our citizens, as well as on the economy of SCO member states.

"

According to the Kazakh interdepartmental commission on the coronavirus, Kazakhstan has confirmed a total of 117,336 COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, the country registered 564 new infections.

Back in July, Russia and China provided Kazakhstan with medical equipment needed to cure the infection. Additionally, Moscow sent experienced medical specialists to Kazakhstan to help the neighboring country to save the lives of its COVID-19 patients.