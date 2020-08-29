UrduPoint.com
Kazakh President Thanks Russia, US For Aid In Former Semipalatinsk Site Denuclearization

Sat 29th August 2020 | 06:48 PM

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday thanked Russia and the United States for their help in denuclearizing the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site located in northeastern Kazakhstan and cooperation in nuclear disarmament

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday thanked Russia and the United States for their help in denuclearizing the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site located in northeastern Kazakhstan and cooperation in nuclear disarmament.

The statement was made on International Day against Nuclear Tests, which is marked on the day the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site was shut down � August 29.

"In general, scientific, technical and engineering work, which ensured the safety of the former Semipalatinsk test site, still remains unprecedented in the world. It should be emphasized that the denuclearization of the test site took place within the framework of Kazakhstan's broad cooperation with countries such as Russia, the US and others, as well as international organizations, primarily the IAEA [the International Atomic Energy Agency]. We express our deep gratitude to our partners for long-term and fruitful cooperation in this strategically important area," Tokayev said.

According to the president, next year, a comprehensive environmental survey of the test site's entire territory of 18,500 square kilometers (7,143 square miles) will be completed.

On August 29, 1991, then-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed an executive order to officially close the Semipalatinsk test site, which started the process that led to Kazakhstan renouncing one of the world's largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons.

The former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site was created in 1948, specifically for testing the first Soviet nuclear bomb. It became the world's second largest nuclear test site and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan inherited the world's fourth-largest nuclear arsenal but transferred its warheads to Russia.

