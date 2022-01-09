Kazakh President to Announce Reshuffle in Government on Tuesday - Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make personnel changes in the government on January 11, the presidential press secretary, Berik Uali, said on Sunday, following nearly a week of protests.

"On January 11, there will be personnel changes," Uali said as aired by the Kazakh broadcaster Khabar 24.

Earlier on Sunday it was reported that Tokayev would present the candidacy of the new head of government on January 11.