Kazakh President to Arrive in Moscow on Monday for First Visit After Re-Election - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will arrive in Moscow on Monday for his first visit since re-election and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and sign documents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, on Monday, the president of Kazakhstan, (Kassym-Jomart) Tokayev will be in Russia on an official visit, this will be his first foreign visit after the re-election of the head of state. The two presidents will address the participants of the forum of interregional cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, which will be held in Orenburg, they will contact Moscow via videoconference," Peskov said.

He noted that there will also be negotiations between the two presidents.

"They will continue to communicate in the format of a working breakfast, they will sign documents, so this will be a full-scale visit, very important for us and for bilateral Russian-Kazakh relations," Peskov added.