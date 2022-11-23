UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President To Attend CSTO Summit In Yerevan - Deputy Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Newly re-elected Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Security Council, which will be held in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Wednesday, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko said.

"As far as I know, it (Tokayev's participation) is expected," Vassilenko told reporters.

On November 20, an early presidential election took place in Kazakhstan. Six people were registered as presidential candidates, including Tokayev. According to the Central Election Commission, the incumbent president won the election with 81.31% of votes. The total turnout reached almost 70%. The inauguration will take place on November 26.

