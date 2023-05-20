Kazakh President to Attend Eurasian Leaders' Summit Next Week

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Kazakhstan's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will attend the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union's leaders in Moscow on May 25, his office said Saturday.

"On May 25, the President of Kazakhstan will participate in the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council," the presidency said in a statement.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an economic bloc of former Soviet republics made up of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Cuba, Moldova and Uzbekistan are the EAEU's observer states.