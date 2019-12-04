Kazakh President to Meet With Merkel, Steinmeier in Berlin From Dec 5-6 - Spokesman

The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay an official visit to Germany later this week for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other prominent political and public figures, his spokesman, Berik Uali, said on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay an official visit to Germany later this week for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other prominent political and public figures, his spokesman, Berik Uali, said on Wednesday.

"Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from December 5-6 will pay an official visit to Germany. Talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel are planned, during which the two leaders will discuss the current state and perspectives of development of the Kazakh-German bilateral relations," Uali said on Facebook.

According to the presidential spokesman, Tokayev will also hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble.

On Friday, the Kazakh president is expected to give a speech at a meeting with public figures and lawmakers from the "Germany-Central Asia" parliamentary group. Tokayev's agenda also includes attendance of the 28th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club and meetings with German businesses.