Kazakh President to Visit France From November 29-30, Hold Talks With Macron - Office

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to France from November 29-30, the Kazakh leader's office said on Friday.

"In Paris, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which prospects for developing a strategic partnership in the trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres will be discussed," the statement says.

In addition, the head of state will hold a number of meetings with representatives of French business circles.

Tokayev's office previously reported that on November 28, Tokayev would pay an official visit to Moscow, where he would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.