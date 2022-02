Kazakh President to Visit Russia on February 10-11 - Spokesman

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) SULTAN, February 8 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit Russia on February 10-11, his spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday.

"On February 10-11, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, will travel to Russia," Uali wrote on Facebook.

According to the spokesman, Tokayev will meet with Putin in Moscow on Thursday and travel to Kazan on Friday to meet with Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.