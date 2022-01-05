Kazakh President Tokayev Promises New Set of Reforms Amid Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has promised in his new address to the nation to come out with a new set of reforms soon as protests continue to sweep the republic, local media reported on Wednesday.

Informburo.kz reported that Tokayev pledged to "come out with a new package of proposals" in the nearest future.