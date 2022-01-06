UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Tokayev Says Asked CSTO For Assistance In Tackling Terrorist Aggression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Kazakh President Tokayev Says Asked CSTO for Assistance in Tackling Terrorist Aggression

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that he had reached out to the leaders of member-states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) asking for assistance in tackling terrorist aggression in the republic.

"Terrorist gangs are international, they have underwent extensive training abroad and their attack on Kazakhstan can and should be viewed as an act of aggression. ... In this regard and relying on the Collective Security Treaty, today I reached out to the heads of the CSTO member-states to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming this terrorist threat," Tokayev said on the air of the Kazakh tv channel Khabar 24.

