Kazakh President Tokayev To Address Nation On Friday - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 09:40 AM
NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 7 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the nation on Friday amid the ongoing unrest, media reported.
The address will be showed by Republican broadcasters, the Khabar 24 tv channel reported.
