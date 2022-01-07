UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Tokayev To Appoint New Prime Minister On January 11

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Kazakh President Tokayev to Appoint New Prime Minister on January 11

The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will appoint the republic's new prime minister on January 11, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will appoint the republic's new prime minister on January 11, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, Tokayev dismissed the government and superseded the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, as the head of the republic's Security Council.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kazakhstan January Government

Recent Stories

2 more test positive for coronavirus in Balchistan ..

2 more test positive for coronavirus in Balchistan

2 minutes ago
 Senate body on Interior meets

Senate body on Interior meets

2 minutes ago
 Three killed, one injured in Mardan road accident

Three killed, one injured in Mardan road accident

11 minutes ago
 At least 9 dead in SW China building collapse

At least 9 dead in SW China building collapse

11 minutes ago
 Blinken, Ukraine's Kuleba Discuss Potential Respon ..

Blinken, Ukraine's Kuleba Discuss Potential Responses to Russia's Buildup - US S ..

11 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain seeks world cooperation for ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain seeks world cooperation for implementation of UNSC resolu ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.