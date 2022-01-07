Kazakh President Tokayev to Appoint New Prime Minister on January 11

The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will appoint the republic's new prime minister on January 11, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will appoint the republic's new prime minister on January 11, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, Tokayev dismissed the government and superseded the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, as the head of the republic's Security Council.