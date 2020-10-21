Kazakh President Urges Citizens to Vote in Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday called on the country's citizens to participate in the upcoming elections of lawmakers to Mazhilis (the parliament's lower house), scheduled for January 10 of the next year.

Earlier in the day, Tokayev's press office said that the president signed a relevant decree to set the date for the election.

"I call on all citizens of our country to show an active civil position and participate in the upcoming election to the Mazhilis of the parliament and maslikhats [local representative bodies]," Tokayev said.

The Central Election Commission and the General Prosecutor's Office will be monitoring the election campaign to ensure transparency and fairness, according to the president.

Tokayev added that the upcoming elections will demonstrate Kazakhstan's commitment to the modernization of political institutions and consistent democratization.