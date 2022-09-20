UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Urges Countries Across Globe To Return To UN Basic Principles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Kazakh President Urges Countries Across Globe to Return to UN Basic Principles

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has urged countries across the globe to return to basic principles stated in the Charter of the United Nations during his speech at the general debate of the 77th UN General Assembly.

"77 years ago, founding fathers enshrined principles and norms of international law in the UN Charter, which we have been guided by since then. There is nothing more important today than returning to basic principles that lie at the origins of this global organization," Tokayev said.

The Kazakh president also called for reconsidering the connection between three crucial principles: sovereign equality of states, their territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence.

"These principles are interconnected. Respect for one principle is an observance of the other two, undermining of the one principle is undermining of the other two," Tokayev added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN General Assembly kicked off its 77th session. The main event - the general debate during which world leaders gather to discuss global issues - started on Tuesday.

The 77th session is the first in-person gathering of the UN General Assembly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic measures in 2020.

