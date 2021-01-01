UrduPoint.com
Kazakh President Vows To Continue Reforms In New Year Message

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:20 PM

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the achievements of his country over the past year and vowed to continue reforms in 2021 in his New Year address

NUR-SULTAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the achievements of his country over the past year and vowed to continue reforms in 2021 in his New Year address.

Tokayev said the year of 2020 will be remembered as a time of hard trials and dramatic events. The country successfully saved its economy from a deep decline and preserved the creative potential in production, agriculture and business.

The president said Kazakhs have withstood the pressure of new challenges, showed steadfastness and solidarity.

"In the most challenging conditions we solved not only daily tasks, but also ensured the development of the country.

Therefore, our people can rightly be proud of their achievements in this difficult year," Tokayev said.

The year 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, Tokayev added. "We are entering the 4th decade in the history of our sovereign country. This is indeed a very important milestone. In the future, we will further strengthen the power of Kazakhstan. Reforms in all areas will be continued with dignity."Greeting the new year, the president also pledged to improve the quality of life of Kazakh people by continuously implementing effective policies.

