Kazakh President Welcomes Strengthening of Cooperation With EU

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Thursday with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Astana and welcomed the strengthening of cooperation between the country and the European Union.

Borrell is on an official visit to Kazakhstan from November 16-17 as part of his trip to Central Asia to strengthen EU relations with the region. Later, he will visit Uzbekistan from November 17-19.

"We welcome high-level contacts between Kazakhstan and the EU. In this regard, I would like to note the visit of European Council President Charles Michel which was very productive, and my talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

I think that we have reached an understanding on many issues of our cooperation," Tokayev said at a press conference.

Tokayev noted that Borrell's visit to Astana was very important in terms of strengthening cooperation and added that the agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union on enhanced partnership and cooperation marked the beginning of a new stage in deepening cooperation in all areas.

In turn, Borrell thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and noted the positive dynamics in the development of relations between Astana and Brussels.

During the meeting, the prospects for further strengthening of economic and investment ties between Kazakhstan and the EU were also discussed.