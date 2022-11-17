UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Welcomes Strengthening Of Cooperation With EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Kazakh President Welcomes Strengthening of Cooperation With EU

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Thursday with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Astana and welcomed the strengthening of cooperation between the country and the European Union.

Borrell is on an official visit to Kazakhstan from November 16-17 as part of his trip to Central Asia to strengthen EU relations with the region. Later, he will visit Uzbekistan from November 17-19.

"We welcome high-level contacts between Kazakhstan and the EU. In this regard, I would like to note the visit of European Council President Charles Michel which was very productive, and my talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

I think that we have reached an understanding on many issues of our cooperation," Tokayev said at a press conference.

Tokayev noted that Borrell's visit to Astana was very important in terms of strengthening cooperation and added that the agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union on enhanced partnership and cooperation marked the beginning of a new stage in deepening cooperation in all areas.

In turn, Borrell thanked Tokayev for the warm welcome and noted the positive dynamics in the development of relations between Astana and Brussels.

During the meeting, the prospects for further strengthening of economic and investment ties between Kazakhstan and the EU were also discussed.

Related Topics

European Union Visit Brussels Astana Uzbekistan Kazakhstan November All From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952: Khawaja Asif

19 minutes ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

46 minutes ago
 PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

49 minutes ago
 US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

2 hours ago
 President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.