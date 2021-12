Kazakh President Will Participate in CIS Summit in St. Petersburg on December 28 - Office

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the informal meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of State in St. Petersburg on December 28, presidential spokesman Berik Uali said on Wednesday.

