Kazakh Prime Minister Orders to Draft Government Action Program for 2022 by January 20

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) At the first meeting of the Kazakh cabinet on Wednesday, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov instructed the National Economy Ministry to draft a government action program for the current year by January 20, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Smailov recalled that the head of state gave instructions to develop a government action program for 2022 within three weeks. According to him, the planned measures in the program should be achievable this year and worked out at a high-quality level.

"I instruct the Ministry of National Economy, jointly with state agencies and organizations, to develop a draft program and submit it to the government by January 20," he said.