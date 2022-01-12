Kazakh Prime Minister Orders to Draft Proposals on Reforming Armed Forces, Intelligence

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, at the first meeting of the new cabinet on Wednesday, instructed the Defense Ministry to develop proposals to reform the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies.

"The Ministry of Defense, jointly with interested bodies, (is instructed) to work out proposals for reforming the Armed Forces and intelligence agencies, radically increasing the defense capability of the army, and submit them to the (national) Security Council staff for the next meeting," Smailov said.