- Kazakh Prime Minister Proposes Convening CIS Heads of Gov't Council in Nur-Sultan in May
Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 02:14 PM
Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin proposed holding the next meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in May
"We propose holding the next session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in May 2022 in the city of Nur-Sultan. We will be happy to see you in Kazakhstan," Mami said at a videoconference of the summit on Friday.
Kazakhstan will chair CIS bodies in 2022.