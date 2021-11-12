Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin proposed holding the next meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in May

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin proposed holding the next meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan in May.

"We propose holding the next session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government in May 2022 in the city of Nur-Sultan. We will be happy to see you in Kazakhstan," Mami said at a videoconference of the summit on Friday.

Kazakhstan will chair CIS bodies in 2022.