Open Menu

Kazakh Prosecutor General Orders Hospital Inspections After HIV Infections In Almaty

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Kazakh Prosecutor General Orders Hospital Inspections After HIV Infections in Almaty

The Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday that it had instructed the Kazakh Health Ministry to inspect all state health care institutions after several cases of hospital-acquired HIV infection were registered in the city of Almaty

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday that it had instructed the Kazakh Health Ministry to inspect all state health care institutions after several cases of hospital-acquired HIV infection were registered in the city of Almaty.

In June, three patients of the Central City Clinical Hospital of Almaty were infected with HIV, which cased a wide public outcry.

"A criminal case� under part 3 of Article 118 of the Criminal Code (infection with the human immunodeficiency virus committed against two or more persons) is being investigated by the internal affairs agencies on HIV infection of three patients of the Central City Clinical Hospital of Almaty.

Measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the Prosecutor General's press office said.

It is the first time in 10 years that a hospital-acquired HIV infection is registered in Kazakhstan, the press office added.

To prevent such incidents from happening in the future, the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office instructed the health ministry to carry our comprehensive inspections of all subordinate state medical institutions providing inpatient, outpatient and consulting care, the press office said, adding that at the first stage, the ministry would inspect 549 medical institutions. The issue is under the special control of the Kazakh Prosecutor General, it said.

Related Topics

Almaty Kazakhstan June Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Germany Not Ready to Supply Cruise Missiles to Ukr ..

Germany Not Ready to Supply Cruise Missiles to Ukraine - Defense Minister

3 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

6 minutes ago
 Applications for admission to intermediate program ..

Applications for admission to intermediate programs open via OCAS

6 minutes ago
 Women's commission proposes more female representa ..

Women's commission proposes more female representation in elections

3 minutes ago
 IPC Minister inaugurates facilities at PSB

IPC Minister inaugurates facilities at PSB

3 minutes ago
 Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir ..

Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel inaugurates G-13 communi ..

3 minutes ago
PFA to prepare its first district food gazette

PFA to prepare its first district food gazette

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Kitzbuehel Open results

Tennis: ATP Kitzbuehel Open results

18 minutes ago
 59 FIRs, seven premises sealed for violating dengu ..

59 FIRs, seven premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

18 minutes ago
 Russian, Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

Russian, Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Grain Deal After Termination - ..

18 minutes ago
 Sharjah Press Club concludes 5th edition of Ithmar ..

Sharjah Press Club concludes 5th edition of Ithmar Programme

24 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Japan's Military Build-Up Posing Long- ..

Moscow Says Japan's Military Build-Up Posing Long-Term Challenge to Russia

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World