Kazakh Prosecutor General Orders Hospital Inspections After HIV Infections in Almaty

The Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday that it had instructed the Kazakh Health Ministry to inspect all state health care institutions after several cases of hospital-acquired HIV infection were registered in the city of Almaty

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday that it had instructed the Kazakh Health Ministry to inspect all state health care institutions after several cases of hospital-acquired HIV infection were registered in the city of Almaty.

In June, three patients of the Central City Clinical Hospital of Almaty were infected with HIV, which cased a wide public outcry.

"A criminal case� under part 3 of Article 118 of the Criminal Code (infection with the human immunodeficiency virus committed against two or more persons) is being investigated by the internal affairs agencies on HIV infection of three patients of the Central City Clinical Hospital of Almaty.

Measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the Prosecutor General's press office said.

It is the first time in 10 years that a hospital-acquired HIV infection is registered in Kazakhstan, the press office added.

To prevent such incidents from happening in the future, the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office instructed the health ministry to carry our comprehensive inspections of all subordinate state medical institutions providing inpatient, outpatient and consulting care, the press office said, adding that at the first stage, the ministry would inspect 549 medical institutions. The issue is under the special control of the Kazakh Prosecutor General, it said.