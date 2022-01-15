UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Prosecutors Say 225 People Have Died In Unrest

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Violent unrest in Kazakhstan that began with peaceful protests over energy prices left 225 people dead, authorities announced Saturday, a dramatic increase on previous tolls provided by officials

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Violent unrest in Kazakhstan that began with peaceful protests over energy prices left 225 people dead, authorities announced Saturday, a dramatic increase on previous tolls provided by officials.

"During the state of emergency, the bodies of 225 people were delivered to morgues, of which 19 were law enforcement officers and military personnel," Serik Shalabaev, a representative of the state prosecutor, said at a briefing.

