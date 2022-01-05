UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Protesters Set On Fire Almaty's Branch Of National TV Channel Qazaqstan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Protesters in the Kazakh city of Almaty have set on fire an office of the national TV channel Qazaqstan, the TV channel Mir 24 reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Protesters in the Kazakh city of Almaty have set on fire an office of the national tv channel Qazaqstan, the TV channel Mir 24 reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that protesters were storming offices of TV channels in Almaty destroying broadcasting equipment.

On Wednesday, the International Television and Radio Company Mir, the owner of Mir 24, posted on Telegram that it had evacuated all employees from its Almaty office as protesters stormed the newsrooms and destroyed equipment.

