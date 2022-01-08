UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Protests Show Pattern Of West-Directed 'Color Revolution' - Ex-Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Kazakh Protests Show Pattern of West-Directed 'Color Revolution' - Ex-Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The anti-government violent riots and protests across Kazakhstan already show the classic pattern of a so-called "color revolution" directed and planned from the West, former Canadian diplomat Patrick Armstrong told Sputnik.

Initially peaceful protests in Kazakhstan, sparked by a twofold increase in fuel prices on January 1, quickly turned into violent clashes which have left seven police officers and dozens of attackers dead, according to authorities.

"Clearly there are underlying causes that would make people protest. But color revolution organizers take that unrest and direct it. Which we see in Kazakhstan - the sudden appearance of armed groups, a 'leader' sitting outside the country, the usual Western NGOs acting over time, (and) demands that involve geopolitical moves away from Russia," Armstrong said.

Nearly 38,000 civil society organizations, most of which are funded by the United States and European countries, currently operate in Kazakhstan, according to the International Center for Non-Profit Law. The US Agency for International Development (USAID), the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), Freedom House and other US-based organizations are also active there.

The NED sent around $1 million in 2020 to at least 20 civic organizations in Kazakhstan.

The organization has not responded to a Sputnik inquiry on Thursday about its 2021 figures. In 2021, the State Department sent a $750,000 grant to the Support of Freedom of Association in Kazakhstan.

Armstrong also said the timing of the unrest is interesting, coming shortly before the Russian-US security talks.

"One observes that typical color revolution pattern takes some time to get to the fire-setting and shooting phase - this one got there almost immediately. An attempt by somebody to undermine the talks?" Armstrong said.

However, former USAID consultant Paolo von Schirach does not believe the unrest represents a coup or organized insurrection.

"The truth is that this is a spontaneous revolt of the hungry and the angry," Schirach, Chair of Political Science & International Relations at Bay Atlantic University and President of the Global Policy Institute, said. "Kazakhstan is a potentially rich country endowed with substantial oil and gas reserves and other mineral riches."

On Wednesday, Tokayev dismissed the government and superseded the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, as the head of the republic's Security Council. Tokayev will appoint the republic's new prime minister on January 11, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Protest Riots Police Russia Democracy Civil Society Oil United States Kazakhstan January Gas 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

4 hours ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

4 hours ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

4 hours ago
 NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges ..

NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges for End to Violence - Stolten ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.