Kazakh Ruling Party Amanat Receives 54.42% Of Votes In Parliamentary Election - Exit Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Kazakh Ruling Party Amanat Receives 54.42% of Votes in Parliamentary Election - Exit Poll

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The ruling Kazakh party Amanat has received 54.42% of the votes in the parliamentary election, with as many as five parties getting seats in the country's parliament, according to an exit poll conducted by the Sotsis-A Institute for Comprehensive Social Research.

The poll showed that five parties had managed to overcome a 5% threshold, including the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party (10.21%), the Respublica Party (8.79%), the Aq Jol Democratic Party (8.21%), the People's Party of Kazakhstan (6.89%).

Another exit poll carried out by the Kazakh Institute of Eurasian integration demonstrated that six parties would get seats in Kazakhstan's parliament, including the Nationwide Social Democratic Party with 5.

31% of the votes.

A preliminary turnout in the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan after the closure of all polling stations in the country on Sunday stood at 54.19%, Kazakh Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov said earlier in the day.

The voting finished at 9 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) across the country.

