Kazakh Ruling Party Leads With Over 70% in General Election - Exit Polls

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Exit polls in Kazakhstan's general election show the party of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev leading with over 70 percent of the vote.

According to official pollster Public Opinion, ruling party Nur Otan has secured 71.97 percent of the vote while the Ak Zhol Democratic Party took 10.18 percent.