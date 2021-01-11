Kazakh Ruling Party Nur Otan Securing Lead in Parliamentary Vote With 71.09% - Commission

Kazakhstan's ruling party Nur Otan, headed by ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev, is leading in the parliamentary elections with 71.09 percent of the vote, the secretary of the central election commission said on Monday, revealing preliminary data

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Kazakhstan's ruling party Nur Otan, headed by ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev, is leading in the parliamentary elections with 71.09 percent of the vote, the secretary of the central election commission said on Monday, revealing preliminary data.

"Nur Otan party got 71.09 percent," secretary Sabila Mustafina said.

According to the election commission, Ak Zhol Democratic Party and the People's Party of Kazakhstan have also secured seats in the parliament with 10.95 percent and 9.1 percent respectively, passing the 7 percent threshold.