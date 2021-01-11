UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Ruling Party Nur Otan Securing Lead In Parliamentary Vote With 71.09% - Commission

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:43 PM

Kazakh Ruling Party Nur Otan Securing Lead in Parliamentary Vote With 71.09% - Commission

Kazakhstan's ruling party Nur Otan, headed by ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev, is leading in the parliamentary elections with 71.09 percent of the vote, the secretary of the central election commission said on Monday, revealing preliminary data

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Kazakhstan's ruling party Nur Otan, headed by ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev, is leading in the parliamentary elections with 71.09 percent of the vote, the secretary of the central election commission said on Monday, revealing preliminary data.

"Nur Otan party got 71.09 percent," secretary Sabila Mustafina said.

According to the election commission, Ak Zhol Democratic Party and the People's Party of Kazakhstan have also secured seats in the parliament with 10.95 percent and 9.1 percent respectively, passing the 7 percent threshold.

Related Topics

Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Systemic Freedom Restrictions Impacted Scale of El ..

42 seconds ago

Thailand reports 249 new COVID-19 cases

44 seconds ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits 125 km ESE of Akutan, Ala ..

45 seconds ago

Infant killed, six of a family injured in accident ..

47 seconds ago

Virus-hit Shijiazhuang ensures heating, gas supply ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish Police Detain 3 Suspected Terrorists of Ma ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.