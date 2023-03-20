UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Ruling Party Wins Snap Poll, Observers Urge Reforms

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Kazakhstan's main political party secured more than half of the vote in parliamentary elections, election officials announced on Monday.

Sunday's elections in the oil-rich Central Asian country were called by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as he moved to turn the page after deadly riots last year.

The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) welcomed progress in Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections but said more democratic reforms were needed.

The ruling Amanat party came first with 53.90 percent of the vote, far ahead of its runner-up Auyl Party with 10.90 percent, election officials said.

The distribution of seats by party remained unclear.

In total, six parties are expected to enter parliament, compared to three currently but opposition parties were barred.

Europe's main security and rights watchdog said that several of its recommendations had been implemented and there was therefore "increased choice for voters".

"But further changes to the legal framework are needed to provide a sufficient basis for conducting democratic elections," the OSCE observers said.

Turnout was 54.19 percent among the 12 million eligible voters in the ex-Soviet country, wedged between China and its former master Russia.

Deadly riots shook Kazakhstan last year. The bloodshed, which grew out of peaceful protests over a spike in car fuel prices, left more than 230 people dead.

