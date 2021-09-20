Kazakh, Russian Leaders to Meet at Interregional Forum in Kokshetau on September 30

The forum of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia will be held in Kokshetau at the level of presidents on September 30, the office of Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said following his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The forum of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia will be held in Kokshetau at the level of presidents on September 30, the office of Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said following his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"During the conversation, the parties, expressing satisfaction with the development of trade and economic relations, stressed the importance of the upcoming September 30 Interregional Forum in Kokshetau, as well as the high-quality content of this event," the office said.