Kazakh, Russian Leaders to Meet at Regional Forum in Late November - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the Russian-Kazakh regional cooperation forum, scheduled to be held in late November in the Russian city of Orenburg, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Friday.

"We still have the 18th forum of interregional cooperation in Orenburg, with the participation of heads of states, ahead of us. We hope it takes place as planned in late November," Rudenko said, speaking at a reception at the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow.

The diplomat said Moscow was actively preparing for the forum, adding that he hoped the event would strengthen the ties between the two states.

"I am convinced that it (the forum) will give additional impetus to business ties, youth exchanges," Rudenko added.

Forums of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia have been held alternately in the two countries since the meeting of Kazakhstan's first president Nursultan Nazarbayev and Putin in 2003 in the Russian city of Omsk. Since then, it has become a tradition for the leaders of the two countries to meet in one of the border regions to discuss the current agenda.