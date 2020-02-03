Kazakh Security Committee Arrests 5 People on Suspicion on Plotting Terrorist Attack

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 01:40 PM

Five people were arrested in Kazakhstan on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack in a public space, the country's National Security Committee said on Monday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Five people were arrested in Kazakhstan on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack in a public space, the country's National Security Committee said on Monday.

"On January 27, 2020, Kazakhstan's National Security Committee detained in the cities of Karaganda and Taraz and arrested with the court's approval for two months, five people.

... According to the investigation, the group was formed with the goal of committing terrorist acts in the country, including in public spaces. The investigation continues," the committee said in a statement.

